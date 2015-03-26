Amanda Knox slander trial postponed in Italy

Amanda Knox's slander trial in Italy has been postponed until next year because the judge was busy with another trial.

Knox faces a charge of slander in Perugia for publicly accusing police of physically and verbally abusing her during questioning after the 2007 slaying of her British roommate. A court on Thursday suspended the case until Feb. 5.

Knox's murder conviction was overturned on appeal last year after the court ruled there was no conclusive evidence of her involvement in Meredith Kercher's murder. The 24-year-old U.S. student was freed after four years in jail and returned home.

The same appeals court upheld a conviction of slander against Knox for falsely accusing a bar owner of involvement in the murder. Knox is appealing that conviction.