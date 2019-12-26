Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Almaty airport says 7 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

MOSCOW-- Almaty International Airport said nine people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

GIRL DIES ABOARD PLANE AT LAX AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK

The airport said the plane lost altitude at 7:22 a.m.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.