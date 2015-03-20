Albanian police seize 2 tons of marijuana

Albanian authorities say they have seized 2 metric tons of marijuana hidden in a rocky part of a bay and destined for Greece or Italy.

Police said Thursday that the cache was found at the Karaburun Peninsula, 150 kilometers (95 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana, and that seven suspects were being questioned. A minivan believed to have been used to transport the marijuana was also seized.

Albania, one of Europe's poorest countries, produces large quantities of marijuana and is a transit point for Asian heroin. Last month, police seized a total of 3.6 tons of cannabis, 12 kilograms (26 pounds) of heroin and cocaine and arrested 98 people.

The government has said fighting drug production and traffic is a top priority as it seeks to join the European Union.