New Afghanistan photos show US troops on the ground working to evacuate thousands of Americans

PHOTOS: US Troops in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in the country.

    A US soldier (C) point his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)
    Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
    Marines with the@24thMEUMarineshand out water and process civilians for evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Department is working closely with the@StateDeptand partners & allies to process eligible civilians.
    Department of Defense
    Marines with the@24thMEUMarineshand out water and process civilians for evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Department is working closely with the@StateDeptand partners & allies to process eligible civilians.
    Department of Defense
    U.S. Marines from the@24thMEUMarinesprocess@StateDeptpersonnel and civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, before departing.
    Department of Defense
    U.S. Marines from the@24thMEUMarinesprocess@StateDeptpersonnel and civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, before departing.
    Department of Defense
    U.S. Marines assigned to the 24th@USMCExpeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, en route to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
    Department of Defense
    @CENTCOM Commander Gen. McKenzie on the ground in Kabul, Afghanistan, touring a control center at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Department of Defense
