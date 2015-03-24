Afghanistan flooding kills more than 100 in north, drives hundreds from their homes

next Image 1 of 3

An official says flooding in northern Afghanistan has killed more than 100 people and driven hundreds more from their homes.

The Afghan National Army was using helicopters to rescue people trapped by the waters and ferry food and water to remote areas.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority official said Sunday that that 111 dead bodies have been found so far form Sari Pul, Zawzjan, Faryab and Badghis provinces. Around 20 other people are still missing. The official spoke by telephone on condition of anonymity because he is not an authorized spokesman.

The floods were fed by heavy rains late in the week. The official said about 1,000 people have fled their villages, after losing their houses, crops and livestock.