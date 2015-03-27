6 foreign militants among 16 killed in Somalia

Officials in Somalia say six al-Qaida-connected foreign fighters and two African Union soldiers are among 16 people killed in two days of fighting in the capital.

Battles between Islamist militants and government forces broke out Saturday and continued Sunday.

Mogadishu ambulance service chief Ali Muse says his workers collected eight bodies. Muse says 40 people were wounded in the fighting, which saw mortar shells slam into residential neighborhoods.

Militants from al-Shabab paraded the bodies of two troops — one Somali soldier and one from the African Union.

The African Union said six al-Qaida connected commanders had been killed. It confirmed the deaths of two government-aligned soldiers.

Somalia has been torn apart by civil war for 20 years.