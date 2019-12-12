2019: The Year in Pictures
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in 2019. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_AP19338740576127.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, March 2, 2019.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/01_AP19338740576127.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_AP19338740642452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators march on the streets to protest an extradition bill that would allow suspects to be sent for trials in mainland China, in Hong Kong, June 16, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/02_AP19338740642452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_AP19248533624708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Homes flattened by Hurricane Dorian are seen in Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/03_AP19248533624708.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_AP19304472991332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A firefighter passes a burning home as the Hillside fire burns in San Bernardino, California, Oct. 31, 2019.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/04_AP19304472991332.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_EHCI8Z5X4AEe67P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi gestures at President Trump during a meeting to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria at the White House in Washington, October 16, 2019.White Househttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/05_EHCI8Z5X4AEe67P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/06_AP19106611975504.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flames and smoke rise from a fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, April 15, 2019.AP Photo/Thierry Mallethttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/06_AP19106611975504.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/07_AP19182011718251.jpg?ve=1&tl=1North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump shake hands over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, June 30, 2019.Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/07_AP19182011718251.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/08_AP19275806080697.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering a statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Dallas, Oct. 2, 2019.Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/08_AP19275806080697.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/09_AP19338740642046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump arrive through the East Gallery for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, June 3, 2019.Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/09_AP19338740642046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/10_AP19338740515240.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump turns to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/10_AP19338740515240.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/11_AP19338742178593.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police water cannon sprays anti-government demonstrators in Valparaiso, Chile, Oct. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Matias Delacroixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/11_AP19338742178593.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/12_RTS2NZYY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/12_RTS2NZYY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/13_AP19322263796258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/13_AP19322263796258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/14_AP19289011810975.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic candidates pose before a presidential primary debate in Westerville, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Tony Dejakhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/14_AP19289011810975.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/15_AP19205520437999.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in Washington, July 24, 2019.Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/15_AP19205520437999.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/16_AP19297577682463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A military honor guard moves the casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings into Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.Al Drago/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/16_AP19297577682463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/17_RTX78AZW.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader, and major opposition figure, waves to the crowd while riding on the back of a car following the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019.REUTERS/Manuel Claurehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/17_RTX78AZW.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/18_GettyImages-1133229653.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A number of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California, March 27, 2019.Mario Tama/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/18_GettyImages-1133229653.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/19_IMG_20190717_211206_011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning strikes One World Trade Center during a thunderstorm in New York City, July 17, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/19_IMG_20190717_211206_011.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/20_AP19268547269470.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket is seen from the International Space Station, Sept. 25, 2019.Christina Koch/NASA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/20_AP19268547269470.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/21_rtr-shark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A shark said to be 'Deep Blue', one of the largest recorded individuals, swims in the offshore waters of Hawaii, January 15, 2019.@JuanSharks/@OceanRamsey/Juan Oliphant/oneoceandiving.com via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/21_rtr-shark.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/22_IMG_8985_moon03_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Super Snow Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City, February 19, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/22_IMG_8985_moon03_02192019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/23_AP19224074123732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/23_AP19224074123732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/24_AP19338740835613.jpg?ve=1&tl=1United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammate Alex Morgan after Rapinoe scored the opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and The Netherlands in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019.AP Photo/Francisco Secohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/24_AP19338740835613.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/25_AP19338740733517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tiger Woods reacts after winning the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, April 14, 2019.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/25_AP19338740733517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/26_AP19338742055546.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gold medalist Gary Hunt of Britain performs a dive during the men's high diving competition at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, July 24, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/26_AP19338742055546.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/27_GettyImages-1127225125.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and his daughter Vivian celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after New England won Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Feb. 03, 2019.Streeter Lecka/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/27_GettyImages-1127225125.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/28_RTX6OKC6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lady Gaga reacts after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, "Shallow" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2019.Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./via REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/28_RTX6OKC6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/29_AP19338740574840.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Models walk the runway during the fashion show of the Dior ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection in Paris, Feb. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/29_AP19338740574840.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/30_AP19287458549756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Oct. 14, 2019.Leon Neal/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/12/918/516/30_AP19287458549756.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
