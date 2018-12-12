2018: The year in pictures
A look back at the best and most significant images of 2018.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of their historic U.S.-North Korea summit on Sentosa Island in Singapore, June 12, 2018. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, June 12, 2018. John Moore/Getty Images
Former U.S. President George W. Bush follows a military honor guard as they carry the casket out of a state funeral for U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young
Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for a formal group portrait in Washington, November 30, 2018. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Ashes and debris are all that remain where houses once stood after a wildfire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, November 15, 2018. AP Photo/Noah Berger
Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 14, 2018. AP Photo/Joel Auerbach
Randall Margraves lunges at Larry Nassar,(wearing orange) a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, during victim statements of his sentencing in the Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan, February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, May 15, 2018. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes his seat to testify before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2018. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students rally in front of the White House after walking out of school to protest gun violence in Washington, March 14, 2018. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Cindy McCain, the wife of, Sen. John McCain, lays her head on his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, August 29, 2018. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley at the start of her testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 27, 2018. Tom Williams/Pool Photo via AP
Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Jeff Flake speaks with committee colleagues during a hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court in Washington, September 28, 2018. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are housed in tents next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Danny Lawson/REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool via AP
World leaders, from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Morocco's Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, armistice, which ended World War I in Paris November 11, 2018. Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP
Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility following his sentencing for sexual assault in Eagleville, Pennsylvania, September 25, 2018. AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma
An Indonesian trooper stands beside a toppled mosque in the earthquake-hit Balaroa neighborhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 6, 2018. AP Photo/Aaron Favila
The Damascus sky lights up with missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital, April 14, 2018. AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
A rainbow forms over the U.S. Capitol as evening sets on midterm Election Day in Washington, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A lightning bolt strikes One World Trade Center during an electrical storm over New York City, October 2, 2018. (Photo by Gary Hershorn) Gary Hershorn/FOX News
A high-definition video camera outside the space station captures a view of Hurricane Florence, September 13, 2018. ESA/NASA–A. Gerst
Volunteer rescuer Ryan Nichols rescues panicked dogs that were left caged by an owner who fled rising flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Leland, North Carolina, September 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Lava flows from fissures of the Kilauea volcano near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 19, 2018. U.S. Geological Survey via AP
Embers fly above a firefighter trying to control a backfire as the Delta Fire burns in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest, September 6, 2018. AP Photo/Noah Berger
McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Sauber's Charles Leclerc crash in the first corner during the Belgian Grand Prix, August 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, September 23, 2018. Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
Shaun White wins the gold medal in the men's halfpipe competition at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A ballerina watches a broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates as France defeats Croatia in the 2018 soccer World Cup final in Moscow, July 15, 2018. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik via AP
Former first lady Laura Bush, former President George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State and first lady Hilary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former President George H. W. Bush, former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Melania Trump pose for a group photo at the funeral for Barbara Bush in Houston, April 21, 2018. Paul Morse/George W. Bush Presidential Center via Getty Images
Aretha Franklin lies in her casket at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, August 28, 2018. AP Photo/Paul Sancya
