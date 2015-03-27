2 French hostages in Afghanistan freed

French television says two journalists held hostage in Afghanistan since December 2009 have been freed.

France-3 television said in a flash across their screen Wednesday that their reporters Stephane Taponier and Herve Ghesquiere have been released, without providing further details. Their translator, Reza Din, was also released.

President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a statement that he welcomed the release. He also thanked Afghan President Hamid Karzai for his management of the hostage situation.