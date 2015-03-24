Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

1 Polish soldier killed, 2 others wounded in suicide bomb attack in Afghan capital of Kabul

By | Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland – A Polish military spokesman says one Polish soldier has been killed and two others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Piotr Walatek said Sgt. Rafal Celebudzki was killed early Tuesday on a street in Kabul when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb near a passing coalition military convoy. Celebudzki was driving one of the vehicles. He is

The spokesman also said two other Polish soldiers were wounded but their lives were not in danger.

Celebudzki is the 44th Polish soldier killed in Afghanistan.