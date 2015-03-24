1 Polish soldier killed, 2 others wounded in suicide bomb attack in Afghan capital of Kabul

A Polish military spokesman says one Polish soldier has been killed and two others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan.

Spokesman Lt. Col. Piotr Walatek said Sgt. Rafal Celebudzki was killed early Tuesday on a street in Kabul when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb near a passing coalition military convoy. Celebudzki was driving one of the vehicles. He is

The spokesman also said two other Polish soldiers were wounded but their lives were not in danger.

Celebudzki is the 44th Polish soldier killed in Afghanistan.