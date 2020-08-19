Watch: Waterspout slides up the beach in South Florida

A waterspout briefly hugged the coast in Southern Florida Wednesday afternoon, awing residents who could see it for miles around the densely populated area, according to local reports.

It happened in Golden Beach near Aventura around 1 p.m., according to local meteorologist John Morales, who retweeted a viewer’s video of the spout.

It shows the churning vortex just offshore, zipping across the coastline.

Other videos show it from different angles, taken from other parts of the community, including one near the waterfront that showed the water’s surface churning.

It fizzled out after around 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service, which also warned boaters to head to safe harbor immediately after confirming the waterspout.

No injuries were reported, according to NBC 6.

Miami-based WSVN said the damage included downed trees, tossed lawn furniture and scattered belongings launched into the sea.

It was part of a storm system that had been hovering over parts of the state all morning, the Miami Herald reported, and forecasters warned that additional scattered storms would be possible throughout the evening.

Meteorologists said hazardous weather conditions could continue to crop up in the region over the next few days with chances of heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, thunderstorms and additional funnel clouds. Isolated waterspouts were possible over the Gulf of Mexico early in the day but were expected to shift toward the Atlantic coast, Biscayne Bay and Lake Okeechobee from the afternoon into the evening.

A day earlier, a tornado ripped through a community in Central Florida, flipping a box truck, causing flooding and knocking out power to 11,000 homes and businesses in DeLand.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said there were no reports of injuries or deaths but that "significant storm damage" was reported on the north side of the city.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.