Tornado aftermath: Before and after photos show terrifying and extensive damage
FOX has obtained new satellite collected by MAXAR imagery today (December 11th) of the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that swept through the southeastern and midwestern U.S. overnight on December 10th and 11th. The power of the tornadoes is particularly seen in Mayfield, Kentucky. Today’s imagery shows the destruction of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where more than 100 people were reportedly working when the tornado struck. Extensive damage can also be seen across the city with homes, buildings and property barely recognizable.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/01-Overview-of-Monette-Manor-nursing-home-and-homes_before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=101-Overview of Monette Manor nursing home and homes before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/01-Overview-of-Monette-Manor-nursing-home-and-homes_before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/02_overview-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=102_Overview of Monette Manor Nursing Home and destroyed homes (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/02_overview-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/03_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=103_Close up view of Monette Manor Nursing Home before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/03_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/04_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=104_Close up view of Monette Manor Nursing Home and destroyed homes (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/04_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/05_farm-buildings-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=105_Farm buildings before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/05_farm-buildings-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/06_farm-buildings-after-tornado_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=106_fFarm buildings after tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/06_farm-buildings-after-tornado_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/07_overview-of-downtown-mayfield-kentucky_before-tornado_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=107_Overview of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky before tornado 28jan2017Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/07_overview-of-downtown-mayfield-kentucky_before-tornado_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/08_overview-of-downtown-mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=108_Overview of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/08_overview-of-downtown-mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/09_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=109_Overview of Mayfield consumer products candle factory and nearby buildings before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/09_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/10_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=110_Overview of Mayfield consumer products candle factory and nearby buildings after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/10_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/11_county-courthouse_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=111_County courthouse before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/11_county-courthouse_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/12_county-courthouse_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=112_County courthouse after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/12_county-courthouse_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/13_homes-and-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=113_Homes and buildings_before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/13_homes-and-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/14_damaged-homes-and-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=114_Damaged homes and buildings_after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologieshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/14_damaged-homes-and-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
