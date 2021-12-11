Tornado aftermath: Before and after photos show terrifying and extensive damage

FOX has obtained new satellite collected by MAXAR imagery today (December 11th) of the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that swept through the southeastern and midwestern U.S. overnight on December 10th and 11th. The power of the tornadoes is particularly seen in Mayfield, Kentucky. Today’s imagery shows the destruction of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where more than 100 people were reportedly working when the tornado struck. Extensive damage can also be seen across the city with homes, buildings and property barely recognizable.