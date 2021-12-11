Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather

Tornado aftermath: Before and after photos show terrifying and extensive damage

FOX has obtained new satellite collected by MAXAR imagery today (December 11th) of the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that swept through the southeastern and midwestern U.S. overnight on December 10th and 11th. The power of the tornadoes is particularly seen in Mayfield, Kentucky. Today’s imagery shows the destruction of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where more than 100 people were reportedly working when the tornado struck. Extensive damage can also be seen across the city with homes, buildings and property barely recognizable.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/01-Overview-of-Monette-Manor-nursing-home-and-homes_before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    01-Overview of Monette Manor nursing home and homes before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/02_overview-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    02_Overview of Monette Manor Nursing Home and destroyed homes (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/03_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    03_Close up view of Monette Manor Nursing Home before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/04_close-up-view-of-monette-manor-nursing-home-and-destroyed-homes_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    04_Close up view of Monette Manor Nursing Home and destroyed homes (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/05_farm-buildings-before-tornado_monette-arkansas_22feb2021.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    05_Farm buildings before tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 22feb2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/06_farm-buildings-after-tornado_monette-arkansas_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    06_fFarm buildings after tornado (Monette, Arkansas) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/07_overview-of-downtown-mayfield-kentucky_before-tornado_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    07_Overview of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky before tornado 28jan2017
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/08_overview-of-downtown-mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    08_Overview of downtown Mayfield, Kentucky 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/09_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    09_Overview of Mayfield consumer products candle factory and nearby buildings before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/10_overview-of-mayfield-consumer-products-candle-factory-and-nearby-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    10_Overview of Mayfield consumer products candle factory and nearby buildings after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/11_county-courthouse_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    11_County courthouse before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/12_county-courthouse_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    12_County courthouse after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/13_homes-and-buildings_before-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_28jan2017_wv2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    13_Homes and buildings_before tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 28jan2017
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/12/918/516/14_damaged-homes-and-buildings_after-tornado_mayfield_kentucky_11dec2021_wv3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    14_Damaged homes and buildings_after tornado (Mayfield, Kentucky) 11dec2021
    Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies
Image 1 of 13

Recommended