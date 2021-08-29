SEE PICS: Monster Hurricane Ida slams US, leaves Louisiana underwater
Category 4 Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana as residents evacuate and brace for impact.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Barges docked on the Mississippi River as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Destrehan, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Imageshttps://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/barges-docked-on-the-mississippi-river-as-hurricane-ida-news-photo/1234946390?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vehicles drive through Hurricane Ida storm surge floodwater at U.S. 90 and Miramar Avenue in Biloxi, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Honda Civic, stalled out in the middle of the street as it tried to drive through the water. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeatherAtlantic/00cad8b4efef47ca8003dcc7fd2c05b3/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=33https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jesse Perez, right, and Sergio Hijuelo check out the high waves on Lake Pontchartrain as Hurricane Ida nears, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeatherAtlantic/2c8f47b7718c4b1ebea7ba43d52a033a/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=28https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Local residents Portia Potyok, left, and Bradley Darby, watch the wind and waves along a seawall as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeather/b9dc4626c62b49eea9ffe0fc385c99e4/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=22https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Heavy rain falls as storm surge begins to encroach on Louisiana Route 1 ahead of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida made its final push toward Louisiana Sunday, packing some of the strongest winds ever to hit the state and threatening to unleash widespread flooding and destruction in New Orleans. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Imageshttps://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/heavy-rain-falls-as-storm-surge-begins-to-encroach-on-news-photo/1234942055?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/APTOPIXTropicalWeatherAtlantic/8d34a9cf7a294a3b980415af25a2e64f/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeatherAtlantic/59650ec8dde5481cb21bdaf1a4ddb21d/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=9https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. - Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans."Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana," the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/truck-is-seen-in-heavy-winds-and-rain-from-hurricane-ida-in-news-photo/1234944969?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks across Canal Street as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Imageshttps://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/pedestrian-walks-across-canal-street-as-hurricane-ida-makes-news-photo/1234946498?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A resident seeks shelter from the wind and rain as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, packing winds more powerful than Hurricane Katrina and a devastating storm surge that threatens to inundate New Orleans with mass flooding, power outages and destruction. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Imageshttps://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/resident-seeks-shelter-from-the-wind-and-rain-as-hurricane-news-photo/1234946812?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeatherAtlantic/211aec72b07d441fac914d2d999a3946/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=39https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Businesses on Bourbon Street are boarded up and sandbagged as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Nolaidasun14https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_MT1USATODAY16649259%3A246989698&search=all%3AHurricane%20Ida%20https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A tree toppled onto St. Charles Avenue as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Nolaidasun13https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_MT1USATODAY16649253%3A1250506553&search=all%3AHurricane%20Ida%20https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Waves crash against the New Canal Lighthouse on Lake Pontchartrain as the effects of Hurricane Ida begin to be felt in New Orleans on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Nolaidasun09https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?id=tag%3Areuters.com%2C2021%3Anewsml_MT1USATODAY16649261%3A1222517473&search=all%3AHurricane%20Ida%20https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jones Park in Gulfport, Miss., is flooded early Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from Hurricane Ida's storm surge ahead of the storm's landfall. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald via AP)https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/TropicalWeatherAtlantic/d52270cbbbf7482398daf81d54cc8f98/photo?Query=Hurricane%20AND%20Ida&mediaType=photo&sortBy=arrivaldatetime:desc&dateRange=now-24h&totalCount=85¤tItemNo=34https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rain batters Canal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. - Ida made landfall as "an extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm in Louisiana on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina devastated the region. "Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana," the NHC wrote in an advisory. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/rain-batters-n-peters-street-in-new-orleans-louisiana-with-news-photo/1234947622?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A woman walks her dog in the French Quarter during Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall earlier today southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/woman-walks-her-dog-in-the-french-quarter-during-hurricane-news-photo/1337105590?adppopup=truehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/08/918/516/Hurricane-Ida-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16