PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura deemed 'extremely dangerous,' Texas and Louisiana brace for 'unsurvivable' storm surge

The storm grew nearly 87% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called “extremely dangerous.”

    This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Aug. 26, at 2:40 p.m. ET., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico
    NOAA via AP
    Daoith Porm, right, and Bunsant Khov, left, board their business with Hurricane Laura just hours away, Aug. 26, in Bridge City, Texas.
    AP Photo/Eric Gay
    The Shark Shack Beach Bar and Grill is boarded up on the nearly deserted Strand Street in Galveston, Texas, as business owners and residents wait for Hurricane Laura on Aug. 26.
    Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP
    Gigi Hlavink purchases gas cans and other supplies at a Home Depot store while preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 25, in Houston.
    Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP
    Mark Allums, left, and Hunter Clark watch waves crash ashore as outer bands from Hurricane Laura begin to hit the coast Aug. 26, in High Island.
    Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP
    Josue Blanco, left, and Alex Mendez photograph waves generated by Hurricane Laura as they crash into the rock groin at 37th Street in Galveston, Texas on Aug. 26.
    Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP
