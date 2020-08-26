PHOTOS: Hurricane Laura deemed 'extremely dangerous,' Texas and Louisiana brace for 'unsurvivable' storm surge
The storm grew nearly 87% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called “extremely dangerous.”
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Aug. 26, at 2:40 p.m. ET., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico
Daoith Porm, right, and Bunsant Khov, left, board their business with Hurricane Laura just hours away, Aug. 26, in Bridge City, Texas.
The Shark Shack Beach Bar and Grill is boarded up on the nearly deserted Strand Street in Galveston, Texas, as business owners and residents wait for Hurricane Laura on Aug. 26.
Gigi Hlavink purchases gas cans and other supplies at a Home Depot store while preparing for the possible landfall of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 25, in Houston.
Mark Allums, left, and Hunter Clark watch waves crash ashore as outer bands from Hurricane Laura begin to hit the coast Aug. 26, in High Island.
Josue Blanco, left, and Alex Mendez photograph waves generated by Hurricane Laura as they crash into the rock groin at 37th Street in Galveston, Texas on Aug. 26.
