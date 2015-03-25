Zimmerman says in court filing he has at least $2 million in debts and liabilities

George Zimmerman says in a court affidavit that he has liabilities and debts of at least $2 million.

Zimmerman filed the affidavit for indigency Tuesday so that he could hire public defenders. The application says he has less than $150 in cash on hand and doesn't have an income.

Zimmerman was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault, battery and criminal mischief after his girlfriend told deputies that he had pointed a shotgun at him, pushed her out of the house they shared and smashed a coffee table.

He was released from jail Tuesday afternoon, just hours after a judge set bail of $9,000.

Zimmerman was acquitted earlier this year of fatally shooting Trayvon Martin.