Zebras reportedly on the loose in Maryland shock residents

A dazzle of zebras reportedly on the loose in a Maryland town has been moved to a nearby field.

The striped animals were spotted by Upper Marlboro residents last week.

NBC 4 Washington reported on Monday that Prince George's County Animal Control is setting up a feeding station in an attempt to corral the animals.

According to Fox 5 D.C., the department's chief Rodney Taylor said that the legally-owned zebras had escaped from a private farm on Thursday or Friday at the corner of Bellefield Road and Duley Station Road.

The station added that police had gotten at least one call about the zebras on Aug. 31 before more sightings were reported on Tuesday.

WUSA9 noted that several zebras remain on the owner's property.

Zebras are legal to own in Maryland.

Layla Curling and her mother, Alexis Reed Curling, saw three of the zebras in their backyard, according to NBC 4.

"I called 311 and she thought I was crazy, she thought I was crazy. She paused for a long minute. I said, 'Ma’am, I am not drinking. I have not had any drugs. I have Zebras in my backyard walking on the train tracks. I just wanted to know what service could come out because I didn’t want them to get hit and she paused for a long time and then said, 'Okay, here's the number," Reed Curling told the outlet.