Zebra at Indiana farm dies in subzero temperatures as cold air crystallized in its lungs

A zebra that was stuck in fencing has died at an Indiana farm on Wednesday due to the subzero temperatures' cold air crystallizing in its lungs, reports said.

The animal's back hooves were stuck in the farm's fence and was unable to get to warm shelter, officials said, according to Indiana's WLFI-TV and WTHR-TV reported. The farm is in the Pittsburg area, which is in Caroll County.

The zebra, in its panic, inhaled enough cold air to cause internal damage leading to its death, the station reported.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the property met "standards for adequate provisions for outside animals," WIFI reported.

But Leazenby said they are still filing a report with the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office, according to the station. The prosecutor will determine if this is a case of neglect or was simply an accident.

A second zebra from the property survived the cold and has been moved, the report said.