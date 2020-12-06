Expand / Collapse search
Young siblings, ages 4 and 6, killed after car drives onto mini golf course in Florida

The 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister were on vacation

By Jesse O'Neill | New York Post
Two young siblings playing miniature golf were killed when a vehicle drove onto the course and hit them, according to the Panama City News Herald.

The 4-year-old boy and his 6-year-old sister were on vacation and putting with family members at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park in Panama City Beach when tragedy struck.

Charges are pending against local resident Scott Donaldson, who reportedly veered his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado off the road and onto the golf course.

One of the young victims died on the scene and the other passed away at the hospital.