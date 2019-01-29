Young mother holding 1-year-old daughter in stroller dies after falling down subway stairs: cops

A Connecticut mother died Monday after she fell down New York City subway stairs while holding her young daughter in a stroller, police said.

Malaysia Goodson, 22, of Stamford, tumbled at the 7th Ave. Station in Manhattan at around 8 p.m., police said. Goodson was taken to Mt. Sinai West and later declared dead, the New York Post reported.

Commuters who saw Goodson fall rushed up the staircase to tell a station agent that a woman had fallen, the New York Daily News reported.

The 1-year-old was not hurt in the fall.

It’s unclear how Goodson managed to fall down the stairs. Investigators were trying to determine whether she had a medical episode prior to the incident or if she was killed from the impact from the fall, according to the New York Post.