Young girl in Arizona dies after car power window rolls up on her, police say

A young girl in Arizona died at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after playing inside a parked car during a family party and having a power window roll up on her, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Police say the girl, whose name and age haven’t been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and she later died.

Cops initially responded to reports of a crash in a west Phoenix neighborhood at 7:30 p.m., The Arizona Republic reported.

"It’s awful. It’s heart-wrenching," police spokesman Andy Williams told KSAZ. "Little kids can get into anything and it just takes a moment for them to get into something that they shouldn’t and it just takes that moment where tragedy can strike."

According to police, there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Authorities said it will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner to determine the girl’s cause and manner of death.

"People don’t understand the power that these windows go up," Janette Fennell, president of national nonprofit Kids and Cars, said. "It has between 30 to 40 pounds of force and it takes 22 pounds of force to break the trachea."

