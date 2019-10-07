Yorkie named 'Pringles' dies after being found in trash can

A small Yorkshire Terrier found inside a trash can in Philidelphia suffering from severe trauma has died, officials with the shelter where she died said.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our sweetest Pringles passed away yesterday," the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a statement. "While Pringles is no longer with us, our fight to find justice for her continues."

Pringles was found Thursday morning by a passerby who heard noise coming from inside a trash can and began rummaging through the trash.

"Pringles was discarded like a piece of trash but fought to be found despite her injuries," the shelter said.

"In the short time that we knew her, she captured the hearts of many and her fighting spirit encouraged us all that perhaps a miracle was possible and she would recover," the statement continued.

Animal cruelty officers know the owner of the dog and were investigating to determine how she ended up in the trash.