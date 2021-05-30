YMCA summer camps hoping for 'summer of fun' for kids following new CDC guidelines, CEO says

Summer camps are back, YMCA of the USA CEO Kevin Washington said Sunday following the release of new guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for what he hopes will be an exciting summer for kids.

Washington appeared on CBS’ "Face the Nation," where anchor John Dickerson asked, "Is camp back?"

"We know it is. We’re hopeful that it will be an exciting summer for young people," Washington said, adding that they feel "very confident" at being able to provide a "summer of fun for our young folks who really, really needed their summer."

Washington said summer camps will help kids with emotional, social and physical activities following a difficult year of online schooling, isolation and being away from friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines for those planning to attend summer camps.

The agency now says that when everyone at camp is vaccinated it is "safe to return to full capacity, without masking and without physical distancing," except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations.

