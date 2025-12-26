Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    17 Images

    Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025

    From moments of celebration to scenes of devastation, 2025 delivered images that defined a turbulent year in America. These photos captured some of those defining stories.

    Start Slideshow
  • 'Happy New Year' celebrations in Times Square
    An electronic board displays "Happy New Year" as confetti falls after the ball drop at Times Square during New Year's celebrations in New York City Jan. 1, 2025. 
    read more
    Reuters/Kent Edwards
  • Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana
    Police investigate a crime on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Jan. 1, 2025. 
    read more
    Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital
  • A Tesla Cybertruck exploded
    A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2025. 
    read more
    EyePress News/Shutterstock
  • Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire
    Firefighters fight flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Jan. 8, 2025. 
    read more
    Apu Gomes/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump takes the oath of office
    Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania and his children look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. 
    read more
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River
    Emergency response units search the crash site of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2025. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kan., collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport.
    read more
    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
  • Protesters in New York City over Palestinian student protester Mahmoud Khalil being arrested
    Demonstrators hold banners as they march during a protest after the arrest by U.S. immigration agents of Palestinian student protester Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University in New York City March 10, 2025. 
    read more
    Reuters/Jeenah Moon
  • Helicopter wreckage pulled out of Hudson
    A crane vessel lifts the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River in New York City April 10, 2025.
    read more
    Seth Wenig/AP / AP Images
  • Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis
    Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican April 26, 2025. 
    read more
    Reuters/Dylan Martinez
  • Pope Leo XIV waves after being elected
    Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 8, 2025. 
    read more
    Reuters/Yara Nardi
  • Camp Mystic flooding in Texas
    A search-and-rescue volunteer holds a T-shirt and backpack with the words Camp Mystic on them in Comfort, Texas, July 6, 2025.  
    read more
    Danielle Villasana for The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot
    Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025.
    read more
    Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP
  • Iryna Zarutska memorial
    A memorial dedicated to Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025. Zarutska was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte.
    read more
    Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • Files in Jeffrey Epstein's home
    This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows files documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of Jeffrey Epstein's home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 
    read more
    U.S. Department of Justice via AP
  • U.S. National Guard stand at the Lincoln Memorial
    Members of the U.S. National Guard stand at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. 
    read more
    Reuters/Tyrone Siu
  • Flowers are arranged at an outdoor memorial on a university campus.
    A makeshift memorial on the Brown University campus near the site of a shooting in Providence, R.I., Dec. 15, 2025.
    read more
    Robert F. Bukaty/AP / Associated Press
  • Kilmar Abrego Garcia smiles after being released from prison
    Kilmar Abrego Garcia shakes hands with attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg as he arrives with wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura at U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Greenbelt, Md., Dec. 22, 2025. 
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
  • Published
    17 Images

    Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025

    From moments of celebration to scenes of devastation, 2025 delivered images that defined a turbulent year in America. These photos captured some of those defining stories.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025
  • 'Happy New Year' celebrations in Times Square
  • Police investigate a crime scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • A Tesla Cybertruck exploded
  • Firefighters fight the flames from the Palisades Fire
  • Donald Trump takes the oath of office
  • Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River
  • Protesters in New York City over Palestinian student protester Mahmoud Khalil being arrested
  • Helicopter wreckage pulled out of Hudson
  • Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis
  • Pope Leo XIV waves after being elected
  • Camp Mystic flooding in Texas
  • Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot
  • Iryna Zarutska memorial
  • Files in Jeffrey Epstein's home
  • U.S. National Guard stand at the Lincoln Memorial
  • Flowers are arranged at an outdoor memorial on a university campus.
  • Kilmar Abrego Garcia smiles after being released from prison
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 17