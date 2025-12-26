Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025
From moments of celebration to scenes of devastation, 2025 delivered images that defined a turbulent year in America. These photos captured some of those defining stories.
- An electronic board displays "Happy New Year" as confetti falls after the ball drop at Times Square during New Year's celebrations in New York City Jan. 1, 2025.read more
- Police investigate a crime on Bourbon Street in New Orleans Jan. 1, 2025.read more
- A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others in Las Vegas Jan. 1, 2025.read more
- Firefighters fight flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Jan. 8, 2025.read more
- Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania and his children look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025.read more
- Emergency response units search the crash site of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed on approach to Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2025. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kan., collided in midair with a military helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport.read more
- Demonstrators hold banners as they march during a protest after the arrest by U.S. immigration agents of Palestinian student protester Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University in New York City March 10, 2025.read more
- A crane vessel lifts the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River in New York City April 10, 2025.read more
- Members of the clergy attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican April 26, 2025.read more
- Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States, appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 8, 2025.read more
- A search-and-rescue volunteer holds a T-shirt and backpack with the words Camp Mystic on them in Comfort, Texas, July 6, 2025.read more
- Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025.read more
- A memorial dedicated to Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025. Zarutska was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte.read more
- This redacted photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows files documented on Aug. 12, 2019, during a search of Jeffrey Epstein's home on Little St. James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.read more
- Members of the U.S. National Guard stand at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025.read more
- A makeshift memorial on the Brown University campus near the site of a shooting in Providence, R.I., Dec. 15, 2025.read more
- Kilmar Abrego Garcia shakes hands with attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg as he arrives with wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura at U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Greenbelt, Md., Dec. 22, 2025.read more
Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025
From moments of celebration to scenes of devastation, 2025 delivered images that defined a turbulent year in America. These photos captured some of those defining stories.
Move Forward
- Year in focus: Images that defined America in 2025