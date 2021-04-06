US Marshals secure international warrant for Qinxuan Pan, 2 months after Yale student’s murder

U.S. Marshals have secured an Interpol "red notice" for Qinxuan Pan, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher and the primary suspect in the murder of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang, two months after he was gunned down in New Haven, Connecticut.

The "red notice" serves as a "provisional warrant" for fugitives wanted worldwide, Matthew Duffy, the supervisory deputy and public information officer for the District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, told Fox News on Tuesday when reached by phone.

Interpol, an international crime organization with 194 member countries, would then post notices in different languages "anywhere where there’s an extradition treaty or we have a port," Duffy said.

He could not disclose whether investigators are certain 29-year-old Pan left the U.S. or where he might be headed at this time. When asked if Pan, who was born in Shanghai, could have fled to China, Duffy said his understanding is that "we don’t have great relations with China," but Interpol and the State Department would help facilitate Pan’s extradition if it is determined that’s where he is now located.

"The U.S. Marshals and the New Haven Police Department are still working very diligently on this case to apprehend Qinxuan," Duffy said. "I can tell you we are working very diligently, around the clock on this."

Tuesday marks the two-month anniversary since Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was found dead, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying outside his vehicle at Lawrence and Nicholl streets in New Haven on the evening of Feb. 6.

Jiang reportedly spent the day with his fiancée, Zion Perry, another Yale graduate student whom he had proposed to just a week earlier.

Perry, previously an undergraduate at MIT, was photographed speaking with Pan at a university swing dance in March 2020, but authorities have not disclosed any other connection.

U.S. Marshals launched a "nationwide manhunt" for Pan on March 1. He was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.

Pan, described by authorities as a 6-foot Asian male weighing 170 pounds, had been named a person of interest wanted for questioning in the case for weeks until the New Haven Police Department secured an arrest warrant on Feb. 27 charging him with Jiang’s murder.

He is also wanted for grand second-degree larceny, according to the Interpol's red notice, and Massachusetts court documents previously obtained by Fox News showed Pan allegedly stole a vehicle from a car dealership the day Jiang was murdered, taking it for a test drive but instead crossing state lines.

Unaware of Pan’s connection to Jiang’s shooting, police in North Haven had an interaction with Pan on the evening of Feb. 6 after the vehicle he was driving became stuck on train tracks and needed to be towed. Officers questioned Pan and left.

Last month, police in Malden, Massachusetts, as well as firefighters, Massachusetts state police and an ambulance service, conducted a well-being check on Pan’s last known residence for the homeowners who had not been seen lately, mail accumulated and their vehicle had not been moved for an extended period of time. A search of the premises found no people inside the residence, police said on Facebook.

Jiang was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a National Guard reservist at the time of his death. A devout Christian, he also regularly volunteered at Trinity Baptist Church in New Haven with his mother. Jiang grew up in Chicago and later attended the University of Washington in Seattle, completing his undergraduate education in 2016.

Perry was among those presented with Jiang’s colors during a ceremony honoring his military service before he was laid to rest at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut. She has not been named as a person of interest or been charged with a crime. She could not be reached by Fox News on Tuesday before the publication of this story.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the direct location and arrest of Pan. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips app or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips and any information shared will be considered confidential, U.S. Marshals said. Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and individuals should not attempt to apprehend him themselves.