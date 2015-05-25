Yale freshman survives 4-story fall from dorm window; dean says he should make full recovery

A Yale University freshman has survived a four-story fall from a dormitory window.

School spokesman Tom Conroy said in an email Tuesday that the student fell from a window in Bingham Hall at about 2 p.m. Monday. Yale didn't have classes Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The student was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. His condition hasn't been released.

Yale College Dean Jonathan Holloway tells the Yale Daily News that the male freshman is expected to make a full recovery.

Conroy didn't indicate whether the fall was an accident and didn't say whether police were investigating.

Yale's police department referred a phone call seeking comment back to Conroy, whose office said it had no further information.