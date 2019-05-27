Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published

WWII veteran, 97, still works at New Jersey grocery store

By David Montanaro | Fox News
close
Greatest generation: 97-year-old World War II veteran proud to still be workingVideo

Greatest generation: 97-year-old World War II veteran proud to still be working

Bartolomeo Ficeto bags groceries at his local store twice a week.

A 97-year-old World War II veteran is still going strong, working two shifts a week at a New Jersey grocery store.

Bartolomeo "Bennie" Ficeto served as a gunner on fighter planes, but now he helps customers at the checkout counter at the Stop and Shop store in Edison

"I'm going for 100," he told "Fox News First" host Heather Childers, adding that he doesn't even take his 15-minute break each shift

US OFFERS $1M FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO USAMA BIN LADEN'S SON

Each day, he wears a hat with a B-25 Mitchell bomber on the front. Ficeto described combat as "very dangerous" and said he didn't think he'd make it home.

"The day I didn't fly out, they shot my plane down," he remembered.

Why every American should be proud on Memorial DayVideo

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News cameras rolled as Ficeto talked with customers, who shared their own stories of service with him. One customer told Ficeto he served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and the two shook hands.

"Glad you made it back. We both made it home OK," he told Ficeto, who reminded what Memorial Day is all about.

"It's for the people, the men that never came back."

Watch Heather Childers' full report above.

David Montanaro is an editor with Fox News.