WWII vet turning 100 wants birthday cards from 'around the world'

A World War II veteran turning 100 years old next month is hoping to receive birthday cards from around the U.S. and the world — something he's "always wanted."

Emil Valentine, of Hudson Valley, N.Y., will reach the milestone birthday in April, decades after he served in the Army's 27th Infantry Division, according to Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y.

"Valentine was deployed to the Pacific, where he encountered heavy fighting, was strafed by enemy fire several times on beaches, and was attacked by kamikaze pilots," the congressman's office said in a news release.

Maloney is aiding the effort after Valentine's family reached out to his office. The veteran "always wanted birthday cards from around the U.S. and around the world" and Maloney is hoping he'll get the cheerful celebration he deserves.

“Emil answered his country’s call to serve and now it’s our turn," Maloney said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to take the time to send a card to help Emil to celebrate his special day."

Anyone interested in sending a card to Valentine should deliver them by April to:

Emil Valentine

P.O. Box 1001

Rock Hill, NY 12775