WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s niece found safe after being kidnapped; ex-boyfriend charged, cops say

The niece of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was found safe early Thursday, hours after the teen’s ex-boyfriend abducted her from her Pennsylvania home, police said.

Jermaine Laquay Rodgers was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly took Angle’s niece, Marjani Aquil, from her home in Penn Hills, KDKA reported. Rodgers was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff with police at his home in McKeesport.

“They broke the window under the porch so they could see into that area and that’s where they saw him [Rodgers] hiding in the coal cellar. He was ordered to show his hands and remains there…until the team that was in the basement could come and take him into custody,” Allegheny County Police Insp. Christopher Kearns told the news station on Thursday.

Aquil was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries to her face.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 16-year-old, who was last seen around 3 p.m. before Rodgers allegedly abducted her and fled in a red sedan, Pennsylvania State police said at the time.

Angle took to his Facebook page to plead for the public’s help.

“Hello everyone. My beautiful 16 year old niece Marjani Aquil got abducted today by a 19 year old guy. Please call the police if you have seen this girl,” the pro-wrestler wrote in a Facebook post along with a description of his niece.

The Amber Alert was canceled just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday after police located Aquil following a tip they received from an individual who reported seeing the teen and Rodgers in a Facebook Live video at the McKeesport home, reports stated.

Police also found another missing juvenile at Rodgers’ home when he was arrested. Details about that person were not immediately released.

Angle, who won a gold medal during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, thanked the public for their help.

“My niece has been found. Just wanted to say thank you to all those who have prayed and have shared posts to help locate her. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Police for your persistence in finding my niece. My family is truly appreciative. Love you all. Godbless – K,” he wrote in an updated post Thursday.

Rodgers was arrested last year for allegedly holding Aquil against her will for four days. All the charges related to the incident were dropped in December except for terrorist threats and simple assault.

The 19-year-old was charged Thursday with kidnapping, burglary, unlawful restraint of a minor and other offenses. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 28.