Wuhan lab report questions reasoning behind air safety and waste treatment systems renovations

Wuhan lab report raises further questions about possible COVID-19 lab leak

Months ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wuhan National Biosafety Lab requested bids for major renovations to air safety and waste treatment systems in research facilities that had been operational for less than 2 years, according to a new congressional report on the pandemic’s origins, obtained by Fox News.

"Such a significant renovation so soon after the facility began operation appears unusual," said the report from the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Republican staff. The projects for air disinfection, hazardous waste and central air conditioning systems "all raise questions about how well these systems were functioning in the months prior to the outbreak of COVID-19."

The true reason for the procurement posting is unclear, as is when or if the work was even initiated. It adds another circumstantial element to the controversial argument that the pandemic began in a Wuhan lab, including suspicious behavior and obfuscation from China’s government and signs the pandemic began months before previously assumed.

Only weeks ahead of President Biden’s deadline for the intelligence community’s review into the origins of the pandemic, Republicans will release their most detailed case yet arguing that researchers in Wuhan could have genetically manipulated the virus and that "the preponderance of evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally released from a Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratory."

Fauci 'respectfully disagrees' that masks are a 'choice': 'Infection is impacting everyone'

White House Chief Health Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has rejected the idea that face masks are a "personal choice" in the face of the increasingly severe delta variant of the coronavirus.

The United States on Thursday recorded almost 80,000 new COVID-19 cases – well below the January peak of nearly 300,000 new daily cases, but a stark rise from a month ago when daily cases were under 10,000.



While the number of those cases driven by the more transmissible delta variant is not clear, the CDC advised in early July that the variant was likely the dominant strain in the U.S. The CDC once again advised masks whenever individuals are inside shared spaces, but many people have resisted the call to wear masks, saying they have a right to choose whether to wear one.

"I respectfully disagree with them," Fauci said on ABC’s "This Week." "There are things that are individual responsibilities that one has, and there are things that have to do with you individually which also impact others, and the spread of infection that we’re seeing now … is impacting everyone in the country."

Olympic athlete Raven Saunders becomes latest to inject politics into Toykyo games

American silver medalist shot-putter Raven Saunders delivered a political demonstration at the Olympics podium on Sunday in the latest protest at the Tokyo games.

During the photo op at her medals ceremony, Saunders stepped off the podium, lifted her arms above her head and formed an "X' with her wrists.

"It's the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet," she said when asked what her protest meant.

Saunders, who is openly gay, has often wondered if the Olympics could live up to the mission of diversity.

"To be me. To not apologize," she said in a wide-ranging conversation after her second-place finish. "To show younger people that no matter how many boxes they try to fit you in, you can be you and you can accept it. People tried to tell me not to do tattoos and piercings and all that. But look at me now, and I’m poppin’."

Moments after Saunders's protest, American fencer Race Imboden was also seen with a circled X written on his hand as he went to the podium at a different venue after the U.S. men's foil team beat Japan in the bronze medal match.

Mark Levin, host of Fox New’s "Life, Liberty & Levin," explained to viewers how to use leftist tactics to combat Marxism on Sunday’s show.

"I am thrilled that parents are starting to show up in numbers at school board meetings, but they’re abused at these school board meetings," Levin said, adding "we need to adopt the strategies of the left in some respects … We can use Boycott, Divest and Sanctions against institutions that are undermining our country and destroying the minds of our children."

