Ohio
Published

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of active shooter

Security forces were sweeping the building with the base on lockdown

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche , Bradford Betz | Fox News
Security forces were conducting sweeps at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base late Thursday after reports of an active shooter. 

Security officers see outside Wright-Patterson Air Force Base . (WRGT)
The entire base was on lockdown, but emergency responders focused on the base’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A, according to a tweet from the 88th Air Base Wing. 

The base’s loudspeaker could be heard from outside the base saying, "Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown," according to WHIO.com.

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

