Whitmer kidnapper suspects captured exercising tactical training in PT Cruiser

New video is helping put in perspective the chilling details that went into the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, police say.

In documents, videos, and pictures from the case obtained by Fox 17 via the US Attorney's office, details surrounding the plan were revealed as several men have been charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer and are preparing to head to trial.

In one video exhibit, suspects can be seen exiting a PT Cruiser with rifles in hand, firing off multiple rounds in what appears to be a training exercise, as the person recording the clip encourages them to continue.

"Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her," a screenshot of one of the text messages between the accused conspirators read.

Fox 17 reported that as of Sunday, 14 men had been charged with conspiracy to kidnap and kill Whitmer, but only five of those cases have been approved by the courts, thus far, to move forward.

This news comes just two days after Whitmer, a Democrat, spoke with NBC’s “Meet The Press,” and claimed that President Trump is instigating domestic terrorism and violence with her comments about her, when he should be working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Every moment that we are not focused on the fact that there are 220,000 Americans who died from this virus is good for him,” she said.

Whitmer added: “So in that sense, as he incites additional violence against people who are just trying to save one another’s lives, it’s good for him. And that’s why I don’t want to talk about him endangering public servants’ lives. I want to talk about what he hasn’t done, and that’s his job.”

Whitmer’s comments came less than 24 hours after Trump had held a campaign rally in her home state of Michigan, in which he criticized her stringent coronavirus-related restrictions, as his supporters chanted “Lock Her Up!” – a phrase frequently heard during Trump’s first White House run in 2016 in reference to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

