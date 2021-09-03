Would-be car burglar shot in car by homeowner: ‘I will not go back to prison'

A homeowner shot and killed a would-be car thief in Texas who refused to leave the premises and said he would "not go back to prison," according to authorities .

"As the male homeowner approached the vehicle, (he) ordered the … subject out at gunpoint," Specialist S. Squier with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said , according to KPRC. "He became aggressive, uncooperative. The suspect made the statement, ‘I will not go back to prison.'"

The incident unfolded at about 9 p.m. Thursday evening in Kingwood, when the homeowner was alerted to movement on his driveway. The homeowner then found the 23-year-old suspect sitting in his car.

The homeowner, who was armed, asked the suspect to leave the car, but the suspect became "aggressive," authorities said. The homeowner then fired twice at the suspect and died.

The suspect has not been identified and authorities are still trying to reach his family.

It is unclear if the homeowner will face charges after the shooting.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.