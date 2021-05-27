Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World War Two
Published

World War II veteran travels to South Carolina to give a final salute to the man who saved his life

Anthony Grasso, 96, found out where Frank DuBose was buried earlier this year

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
World War II vet gets hero's burial in Arlington National CemeteryVideo

World War II vet gets hero's burial in Arlington National Cemetery

FOX News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson details the service Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Raymond Warren

During one of World War II's deadliest battles in the Hürtgen Forest, 23-year-old Lt. Frank DuBose stepped in front of a German artillery shell, saving 20-year-old Army Private Anthony Grasso's life. 

The blast immediately killed DuBose, while Grasso was thrown 30 feet into the air, resulting in head and neck injuries. 

"He stood between me and the blast, taking the brunt of the shrapnel," Grasso, 96, recounted. 

Now, nearly 76 years later, Grasso is getting the chance to travel from Massachusetts to DuBose's gravesite at Quaker Cemetary in Camden, South Carolina to give a final salute to the man who saved his life. 

World War II veteran Anthony Grasso with his family in Norwood, Mass. just before he departs to give a final salute to the man who saved his life, Frank DuBose.

World War II veteran Anthony Grasso with his family in Norwood, Mass. just before he departs to give a final salute to the man who saved his life, Frank DuBose. (Ken Johnson)

Grasso is one of the last surviving World War II veterans who was profiled in the book, "All Souls Day: The World War II Battle and the Search for a Lost U.S. Battalion," by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Joseph M. Pereira. 

USS ARIZONA SURVIVOR, NAVY VETERAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY, RECEIVES PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM SECRET SERVICE

Pereira discovered DuBose's gravesite through archival research earlier this year, and Grasso immediately knew he had to go see the man who saved him. 

"At that point, he didn't hesitate to say, ‘Let’s go down,'" Pereira told Fox News Thursday. "This weekend is the day when he will finally be able to say the words to Frank that he wanted to say 76 years ago, which was, ‘Thank you for saving my life.’"

A procession of local police vehicles and motorcycles led Grasso to the airport Thursday, where a military guard was waiting for him. 

Frank DuBose died on November 2, 1944, when a German artillery shell exploded nearby him in Germany's Hürtgen Forest.

Frank DuBose died on November 2, 1944, when a German artillery shell exploded nearby him in Germany's Hürtgen Forest. (Sam Rounseville)

Pereira is accompanying Grasso to South Carolina, along with "Uncle" Sam Rounseville, Gayle Bellotti and several of Grasso's family members. The tribute is dubbed, "Saving Private Grasso."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His story is a 76-year-old story of two things. One is fighting PTSD. He had it in the worst way. And the other thing is survivor's guilt. And those two things have shadowed him throughout his life," Pereira said Thursday.

"It is very cathartic for him," Pereira added. "It is a lifetime of grief and sorrow just lifting off his shoulders. I could see it in the glint of his eyes this morning when he was surrounded by everyone."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money