World War II-era aircraft crashes at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, injuries reported

Multiple injuries were reported after a World War II-era bomber crashed Wednesday while attempting to land at Connecticut's largest airport, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to Fox News a Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at 10 a.m. at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., located north of Hartford.

"It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military," federal officials said. "Local officials will release information about the people aboard."

UTAH POLICE OFFICER SURVIVES CRASH AFTER TRUCK SLAMS INTO PATROL CAR ALONG INTERSTATE

Connecticut State Police confirmed to Fox News that injuries were reported, but could not give an exact number or confirm how many people were on board the plane when it crashed.

Bradley International Airport said in a statement on Twitter the accident involved a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft. Airport officials have closed the airport and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.

"We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed," officials said. "We will issue further updates as information becomes available."

FLORIDA SMALL PLANE CRASH KILLS 3 AFTER AIRCRAFT SLAMS INTO WOODED AREA, CATCHES FIRE

A fire with black smoke rose from near the airport as emergency crews responded to the site.

A Lifestar medical helicopter was called to the scene, as emergency responders rushed to the area, according to FOX61.

A spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont, Max Reiss, told the Associated Press it's not clear how many people were on board the plane or where the aircraft was going.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The New England Air Museum is located near the airport. Airport officials said the plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its "Wings of Freedom" vintage aircraft display to Bradley International Airport this week.

Besides the B-17, a B-24 Liberator, a B-25, and P-51 Mustang fighter were among the aircraft on display, according to FOX61.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative of the group could not immediately confirm any information about the crash but told the AP it would issue a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.