Seattle
Published

Workers rescued from water after Seattle's Pier 58 partially collapses

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Two construction workers have been hospitalized after Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58 partially collapsed Sunday into the water, according to reports.

A total of five workers were on the pier when it collapsed, a spokesperson with Seattle Department of Transportation said.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted at 4:36 p.m. the two hospitalized workers were listed in in stable condition.

The pier between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel holds up Waterfront Park — a boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.

Seattle shut the park and ordered emergency dismantling last month  after discovering the pier had shifted, leaving a gap between it and the Elliott Bay Seawall, which was recently rebuilt on the edge of the land.

Two construction workers have been hospitalized after Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58 partially collapsed Sunday into the water, according to reports. (Google)

Metal plates span the joint between the pier and the seawall and accommodate some movement, but not as much as has recently occurred.

The park won’t reopen until the pier is replaced and a park redesign that’s already in progress is realized.

SDOT said Sunday that construction crews already removed more than 20,000 pounds from the pier and it’s not believed the construction caused the collapse.

