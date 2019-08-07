Worker threatened to ‘blow up’ Atlanta Braves’ stadium, ‘shoot everyone there,’ arrest warrant says

An employee of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, SunTrust Park, was arrested Saturday after allegedly arguing with his boss and threatening to “blow up” the stadium and “shoot everyone there,” according to his arrest warrant.

Jamar Antonio Golfin, 30, was jailed Saturday on a felony charge of making terroristic threats or acts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, citing Cobb County jail records.

Golfin, who was assigned to clean a seating area of the stadium Friday morning, reportedly upset his boss after walking off during a break.

Golfin’s boss then asked him to leave SunTrust Park. As he was leaving, Golfin verbally abused his boss and a Braves security guard, the paper said.

Golfin allegedly threatened to “kill them all” and said he “would come back and shoot everyone there,” according to his arrest warrant. He also allegedly said he would “blow up the place.”

He was arrested Saturday and booked in the Cobb County jail on a $16,720 bond, according to records. He was unclear whether he has yet gotten an attorney.