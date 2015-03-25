Worker hurt dismantling ride at North Carolina State Fair

A worker dismantling a ride at the North Carolina State Fair has been hurt.

Agriculture Department spokesman Brian Long says the man was injured when a piece of a ride called The Vortex fell on him around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The ride is not the same version of The Vortex where five people were hurt last week.

The fair ended Sunday night.

Officials say the 35-year-old man suffered a leg injury. His name hasn't been released and there was no word on his condition. He was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.

Long said the Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

A ride operator on the other version of The Vortex is scheduled to be in court Monday to face criminal charges after last week's injuries.