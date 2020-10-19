Massachusetts police arrest suspect accused of trying to kidnap 11-year-old, second suspect wanted

An 11-year-old Massachusetts girl escaped an attempted abduction on Sunday night, police reported.

Worcester police received a report around 7:53 p.m. that a male attempted to abduct the girl, but that she had escaped and run to “a nearby business.”

Police later identified the suspect as Andrew Merriam, 51, of Hudson, Mass. Merriam was with another male, whose identity is unknown.

Merriam had reportedly approached the victim and asked if she wanted to see his dog. He grabbed the victim, who kicked him and ran away.

The victim provided a description to police, who quickly identified and arrested Merriam after he became “confrontational” with police. Police charged Merriam with Enticing a Child Under, Attempt to Commit a Crime and Assault and Battery.

The second suspect has not been located, but was described as a Black male, “possibly balding” and wearing a grey hoodie.

This is a developing story.