Women’s History Month: Celebrating women in American history

    Kamala Harris, first U.S. female vice president
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
    Michelle Obama, former first lady
    Photo Bank via Getty Images
    Oprah Winfrey, host and entrepreneur.
    Getty Images
    Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor
    MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
    Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court
    REUTERS/Rick Wilking
    Madeline Albright, first female secretary of state
    David M. Russell/CBS via Getty Images
    AP Photo/File

    Geraldine Ferraro, first woman to run for U.S. vice president on a major party ticket
    Sally Ride, the first American woman in space
    The photograph was taken by one of her four fellow crewmembers with a 35mm camera.
    Billie Jean King in action during a semi-final in the women's singles championship at Wimbledon, on July 2 1964.
    Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images
    Lucille-Ball, actress and comedian.
    Getty Images
    Rosa Parks, civil rights activist
    Getty Images
    Harriet Tubman, abolitionist, integral to the Underground Railroad network
    MPI/Getty Images
    Susan B. Anthony, Women's Suffrage Leader
    Quest/Getty Images
    Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady, diplomat and activist
    Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images
    Emily Dickinson, American poet
    Archive/UIG via Getty images
