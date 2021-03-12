Women’s History Month: Celebrating women in American history
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/kamala-harris-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kamala Harris, first U.S. female vice presidentAP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/kamala-harris-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Michelle-Obama-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Michelle Obama, former first ladyPhoto Bank via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Michelle-Obama-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Oprah-Winfrey-Getty.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Oprah Winfrey, host and entrepreneur.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Oprah-Winfrey-Getty.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sonia-Sotomayor-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Associate Justice Sonia SotomayorMANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sonia-Sotomayor-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sandra-Day-O-Connor.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme CourtREUTERS/Rick Wilkinghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sandra-Day-O-Connor.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Madeline-Albright-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Madeline Albright, first female secretary of stateDavid M. Russell/CBS via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Madeline-Albright-.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Geraldine-Ferraro.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
AP Photo/FileGeraldine Ferraro, first woman to run for U.S. vice president on a major party tickethttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Geraldine-Ferraro.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sally-Ride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sally Ride, the first American woman in spaceThe photograph was taken by one of her four fellow crewmembers with a 35mm camera.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Sally-Ride.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Billie-Jean-King-1.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Billie Jean King in action during a semi-final in the women's singles championship at Wimbledon, on July 2 1964.Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Billie-Jean-King-1.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Lucille-Ball-Getty.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Lucille-Ball, actress and comedian.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Lucille-Ball-Getty.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Rosa-Parks-Montgomery-Bus-GETTY.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Rosa Parks, civil rights activistGetty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Rosa-Parks-Montgomery-Bus-GETTY.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Harriet-Tubman.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Harriet Tubman, abolitionist, integral to the Underground Railroad networkMPI/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Harriet-Tubman.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Susan-B-Anthony.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Susan B. Anthony, Women's Suffrage LeaderQuest/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Susan-B-Anthony.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Eleanor-Roosevelt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Eleanor Roosevelt, former first lady, diplomat and activistAfro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Eleanor-Roosevelt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Emily-Dickinson.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Emily Dickinson, American poetArchive/UIG via Getty imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/03/918/516/Emily-Dickinson.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 14