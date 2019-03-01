Expand / Collapse search
Women say New York agency let sex harassment go on for years

By DAVID KLEPPER | Associated Press
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows the New York state Capitol building as seen from the steps of the New York state Education Department Building, in Albany, N.Y. Though leaders such as Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo insist New York has a tough law on sexual harassment, with more changes proposed in the current legislative session, allegations that roiled a 20-employee office in Glens Falls underscore a familiar criticism: Aggressive policies at state agencies aren't of much use if managers don't take action. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. – Three women who work in an upstate office for a New York agency for the disabled tell The Associated Press that they complained for years about a male-co-worker groping them, exposing himself and calling them vile names.

They say no significant action was taken until a year and a half ago when he threatened to sexually assault one of the women and was charged with harassment.

Administrative assistant Chad Dominie pleaded guilty to a violation — less than a misdemeanor — and was suspended without pay. He remains a state employee pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.

Dominie has acknowledged engaging in "locker room" behavior but denied exposing himself, threatening or touching anyone inappropriately.

The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities has defended its handling of the situation at the office in Glens Falls.