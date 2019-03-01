Women say New York agency let sex harassment go on for years

Three women who work in an upstate office for a New York agency for the disabled tell The Associated Press that they complained for years about a male-co-worker groping them, exposing himself and calling them vile names.

They say no significant action was taken until a year and a half ago when he threatened to sexually assault one of the women and was charged with harassment.

Administrative assistant Chad Dominie pleaded guilty to a violation — less than a misdemeanor — and was suspended without pay. He remains a state employee pending the outcome of a disciplinary proceeding.

Dominie has acknowledged engaging in "locker room" behavior but denied exposing himself, threatening or touching anyone inappropriately.

The Office for People with Developmental Disabilities has defended its handling of the situation at the office in Glens Falls.