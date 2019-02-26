Women in 'Felony Lane Gang' who taunted cops saying 'do ya job (expletive)' arrested in Indiana

Authorities who were dared on social media by three women involved in a crime spree to "do ya job (expletive)" did just that Sunday, arresting the group in Indiana after a short chase.

Indiana State Police said in news release that 27-year-old Amber Dunlap, 26-year-old Tiphanie Sager and 23-year-old Toni Huizar were arrested outside of Indianapolis after an officer on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven at an "excessive speed."

The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver tried to get away on Interstate 70 before eventually being pulled over in the town of Greenfield.

The trio, who were dubbed as the “Felony Lane Gang," had warrants out for their arrest for allegedly being involved with a series of thefts in Georgia, FOX5 reported.

The Covington Police Department said at the time the group had broken into cars across Newton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County and possibly Florida.

The break-ins have happened in parks and gyms, locations where people may leave purses or belongings while working out. The thieves had typically used rental cars to commit the crimes, officers said at the time.

Earlier this month, authorities said the three allegedly posted messages on Instagram taunting authorities that read: "Do ya job [expletive]."

"They might be taunting us with what they're posting on social media," Covington Officer Justin Stott told FOX5 at the time. "With all the active warrants we've got on them through all these different jurisdictions, it's just a matter of time before we get them."

And that's exactly what happened on Sunday, when Indiana State Police said the group was pulled over in a rental car.

"During an inventory of the Nissan, which was a rental car, troopers located a substantial amount of credit cards, check books, social security cards and identification cards belonging to people not in the vehicle and was later determined to be stolen property," state police said. "The occupants of the vehicle each had several felony warrants from Covington Georgia related to a string of thefts in that area."

Authorities said that prosecutors in Indiana are reviewing charges related to the chase on Sunday.

Aside from local pending charges in Indiana, officials said it is anticipated that all three women will eventually be extradited back to Georgia to face outstanding criminal allegations.