2 women found dead in Las Vegas hotel room near Strip in possible murder-suicide, police say

Two women were found dead Monday inside a Las Vegas hotel room near the Strip in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

The women were discovered by employees at the Palms Casino Resort around 3 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters across the street from the hotel.

The guests had not checked out Monday, prompting security personnel to visit the room. When they couldn't get in because of the security latch on the door, hotel maintenance employees forced open the door and found the bodies lying on the hotel bed.

They are believed to be in their mid-to-late 30s and possibly romantically involved, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Spencer said investigators believe both died from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the women are residents of the Las Vegas area and died within the past 12 hours of being discovered.

"We know that at least one of them was alive as early as 5 a.m.," Spencer said. "From a note that was left in the room, we believe that they are going to be, at least, somewhat romantically involved."

Investigators were not sure if both women died at the same time. They are working with hotel security to go through video surveillance footage.

Fox News has reached out to the Palms.