Woman's body in suitcase leads to Las Vegas man's arrest

Las Vegas police say they found a woman’s body in a suitcase after another woman told a marshal she had been raped and kidnapped.

The body in the suitcase belonged to Morgan Amaya, 22, according to reports.

She had been shot in the head, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police said they learned of the murder Wednesday when the other woman went to the Regional Justice Center with Gary Walker, 55, police said.

The woman told court officers Walker had kidnapped and sexually assaulted her, and killed Amaya.

Walker was detained and then arrested for murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and assault, police said.

The Review-Journal reported that the judge ordered Walker held without bail, noting he had seven felony convictions in other states.

Amaya had been battling drug addiction and was trying to get clean so she could regain custody of her 1-year-old daughter, KSNV-TV reported.

The station reported interviewing a man who said he and his girlfriend had just spoken to Amaya — and Walker.

"We just talked to her Tuesday; everything was fine, and I talked to the guy; he seemed like he was cool," Victor Hougesen said.