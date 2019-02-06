Woman’s body found in red suitcase alongside road in affluent Connecticut town, police say

The body of a young woman was discovered Tuesday inside a red suitcase left alongside a road in an affluent Connecticut town, police said.

The Greenwich Police Department said highway workers found the body about 10 to 15 feet off Glenville Road in Greenwich, the Greenwich Time reported. The victim was clothed and her hands and feet were bound.

Police said they have unspecified information that may help them identify the victim, who they said was a woman between the ages of 18 and 30 years old.

The case is being investigated as a murder.

“There was no doubt homicide was involved,” Cap. Robert Berry of the Greenwich Police Department said. “We do not know the manner or cause of death at this time.”

Berry said it was not immediately clear when the slaying occurred. Authorities said the woman was killed in a different location, and then moved to the roadside. An autopsy was set to be conducted.

Residents were shocked by the gruesome find.

"It's unnerving and a little scary, but hopefully they are good at their job and will get things done," Anthony Zaccagnino, who owns a gas station near where the body was discovered, told NBC New York.

“I feel like this neighborhood is relatively safe, so it’s a surprise. Finding a body near where you live, it’s concerning,” Liza Scullin, a resident, told Greenwich Time.

Greenwich is one of the wealthiest areas in the U.S. The average adjusted gross income of the town’s zip code is $626,200, according to Bloomberg.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.