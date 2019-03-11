Woman wins $150,000 lottery after playing the same numbers 30 times

If luck be a lady, it might just be this lady.

A Virginia woman found herself with a six-figure payout after playing the same four number sequence on 30 different lottery tickets.

Deborah Brown, of Richmond, said she kept seeing the numbers "1-0-3-1" throughout the day, and decided to stop at a gas station in Chesterfield County to purchase 20 of the $1 Pick 4 tickets on Feb. 11. Later, she went by the same gas station again and picked up 10 more tickets with the numbers. Later that day, much to her surprise, "1-0-3-1" was read out as the winning sequence - and she netted a $150,000 check.

"I nearly had a heart attack," she said according to NBC News.

Each of the $1 tickets has a top prize of $5,000 - so her decision to buy so many allowed her to pile up the cash. Lottery organizers reportedly said her chances of winning with all four numbers in that sequence were 1-in-10,000.

Brown doesn't have concrete plans on what she wants to do with her winnings yet, but is considering using the money to renovate her home.

It's been a lucky few weeks to play the lottery. Earlier this month, an unemployed and recently divorced New Jersey man won the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot after his winning ticket, which he had lost, was turned in to the store clerk by a Good Samaritan.