Woman who told New Jersey police she didn't know who she was is identified: report

A New Jersey woman who told police on Tuesday that she didn't know who she was was identified on Thursday after her daughters saw authorities' pleas for help.

The woman's two daughters, one in Nebraska and another in Pennsylvania, told the Norwood Police Department that the unidentified woman was their mother, WNBC reported.

They said the woman was from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and had been missing for six months.

Police in Norwood, roughly 50 miles northeast of Morristown, encountered the woman earlier this week, and said she claimed she'd been in a car accident in Washington state one year ago, and had been walking east since then.

"She wasn't giving us the full story," Norwood Police Chief Jeffrey Krapels told the news station. "She didn't remember her name, she didn't know where she is, and when she does talk, she just talks about her service in various wars."

New Jersey State Police took to Facebook on Thursday to ask for help figuring out who the woman was. They said the woman claimed she was a veteran who may have served in Bosnia.

The woman's daughters reportedly plan to fly into New Jersey to pick up their mother.