Woman who gave birth to first baby of 2019 in North Carolina county arrested on several drug charges

A woman credited with delivering a North Carolina county’s first baby of 2019 allegedly ran a methamphetamine trafficking operation in the same vehicle in which she gave birth to her record-holding baby.

Jessica Dawn Killian, 32, gave birth to son Atom Bomb inside a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze on New Year’s Day, according to WSOC-TV. Killian was arrested Tuesday outside a motel where police said she was found in possession of 36 grams of meth that she planned to sell, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Killian had been arrested on similar charges Dec. 13, three weeks before giving birth to Atom Bomb, the Raleigh News & Observer reported, citing jail records. Killian has three other children, including a 5-year-old daughter who was in the car when Atom Bomb was born, WSOC-TV reported.

The couple had already chosen the boy’s unique name before his birth.

It wasn’t clear who had custody of the four children. Theresa Sain, the infant’s paternal grandmother, said Atom Bomb was “in good hands,” according to the Gaston Gazette.

Killiam was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of drug possession. She was being held on $75,000 bond.

