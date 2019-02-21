Expand / Collapse search
Woman who exposed self at Virginia protest held without bail

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. – A New York woman who mimicked Virginia's state seal by exposing her breast outside the Capitol during a protest in support of the Equal Rights Amendment is being held without bail.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a magistrate initially set bail for 45-year-old Michelle Sutherland at $700, but the Richmond General District Court's chief judge, Lawrence B. Cann III, on Tuesday ordered her held until her March 21 court date.

Sutherland was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure Monday. Advocates say holding someone without bond for a nonviolent misdemeanor is unusual.

Both Sutherland's defense attorney and Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Herring are asking the judge to release her form jail. Herring says a judge could sign an order for her release. The judge declined an interview with the newspaper.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com