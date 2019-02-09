Woman struck victim with her car before posing for photo with damaged vehicle: police

North Carolina cops have released a photo they say shows a woman posing with her damaged car after fleeing from a deliberate hit-and-run targeting her boyfriend in which another woman was struck and injured.

Wilmington Police said that 22-year-old Courtnay Danielle Lawrence was the person seen in video Wednesday nearly striking the boyfriend and striking Christina Benson who was sent flying after being struck.

Police announced they were looking for Lawrence Friday.

ARREST MADE IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN WHERE WITNESSES CLAIM COLLEGE STUDENT WAS LEFT TO DIE: REPORT

“Investigators located a photo of Lawrence posing with the damaged car, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, that was posted to social media immediately after the incident,” police said.

Benson told WWAY-TV Thursday that she put her hands up just in time.

“Had I hit that concrete without having them there, I don’t know that I would be,” she said. “I don’t know that I would be here.”

Benson said the person in the car drove off but returned.

DRIVER ACCUSED OF HIT-AND-RUN CLAIMS SHE THOUGHT HER VEHICLE STRUCK A POLE, NOT A PERSON: REPORT

“I thought, for sure, this person would be like, ‘Oh my god, I lost control. I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean to hit you. This looks crazy. Can I help you?’ No,” Benson told the station. “She pulled up beside me and slammed on the brakes and said, ‘Where did he go?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.”

She suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises, the station reported.

Police said Lawrence’s boyfriend fled the scene but was later identified.

Benson told cops he was an acquaintance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Lawrence was wanted for assault with a vehicle and driving without a license.