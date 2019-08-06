Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Woman tries stealing Juul before attempting to flee in Lyft, then Uber, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A woman who allegedly stole an electronic cigarette from a Florida gas station last week tried using a Lyft — then an Uber — as her getaway vehicles.

Kate Lamothe, 24, entered an Exxon in Pinellas Park, on July 30 and asked to buy a Juul vaping device that cost $42.79. When the clerk handed it to her, she fled the scene, according to deputies.

MAN THROWS FRIDGE DOWN HILL TO MOCK RECYCLING, SPANISH POLICE ORDER HIM TO BRING IT BACK UP

After she ran out of the store, Lamothe tried to "have her Lyft driver leave the location" — but the driver refused, according to an arrest affidavit published by The Smoking Gun.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the Lyft driver wouldn't help her, Lamothe apparently called an Uber and began walking away from the Exxon. Lamothe was later found inside an Uber in a nearby parking lot.

Lamothe was arrested and charged with retail theft. According to online records from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, she was freed on $150 bond.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.